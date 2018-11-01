Vehicle hits 3 kids, 2 adults at school bus stop in Florida

TAMPA, FL (RNN) - Five people, including three children, were injured in a crash at a Florida school bus stop Thursday.
WFLA reported that all five were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the kids is in critical condition, said a Tampa police spokesperson.
All of the children involved were waiting for their bus to take them to a K-8 school, and the adults were parents waiting with them.
The driver remained at the scene and is being interviewed, Chief Brian Dugan told WFLA. He estimated the kids were between 6 and 12 years old.
