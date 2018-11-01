Two boys nearly hit - twice - while trying to board school bus

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Some scary moments almost ended in tragedy at a school bus stop in southern Caddo Parish.
Now a father wants to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Patrick Carlson called KSLA News 12 on Wednesday morning, adrenaline still pumping after not one but two separate vehicles seemingly ignored the flashing stop signs on a school bus and nearly struck his two sons.
“A white Chevy Express van flew right through this bus stop, stop signs,” he said, pointing to the spot of his first scare Halloween morning.
Carlson thought the threat along Greenwood-Spring Ridge Road had passed.
Then ...
“Maybe 10 seconds later, there was a car. Matter of fact, right where that car is coming right now,” he recalled.
Carlson thought for sure the approaching SUV would see the flashing bus lights and stop. So his children began to cross the road.
But that SUV wasn’t stopping.
“If it wasn’t for me grabbing my kids' backpack in the hoodie, my kids would have been killed right in front of me.”
Carlson says that SUV finally did come to a stop, but did so late.
“The SUV stopped in between the bus’s stop signs, and we heard a pop. That SUV, the mirror or the stop sign on the bus, hit that SUV.”
Carlson says the bus driver didn’t get out to check on the kids or the bus.
And the SUV driver drove away before Carlson could catch his license plate number.
“It aggravates me. I mean I about lost my kids in front of my eyes.”
Caddo public schools spokeswoman Mary Wood said a software issue prevented the bus camera from recording the near-misses.
But the driver said it definitely was a close call.
An inspection showed no damage to the outside of the bus, Wood said.
And Caddo School District says, unfortunately, such scenarios are an all-too-common occurrence.
If there is any silver lining at all to this safety story, it is this: The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says it will have extra patrols out looking for potential speeders starting Thursday morning.
And after not getting anywhere on the phone with other officials, Carlson said, word of the extra patrols comes as a relief.
