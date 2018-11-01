Tornado damage reported in Washington Parish, two sent to hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington Parish Thursday morning.
According to Washington Parish Emergency Management Manager Tommy Thiebaud, two people were injured in the storm and taken to an area hospital.
Thiebaud said multiple trees and power lines were reported down on H.H. Williams road in Angie.
Some homes were damaged on Old Military Road. There was also a report of a tree on a car.
In St. Tammany Parish, damage to mailboxes, sheds, fences, and trampolines were reported in the Tallow Creek Subdivsion in Covington off Highway 21.
Ronnie Simpson with St. Tammany Parish Government reported that there are a significant number of trees down in the parish, and Public Works personnel are surveying damage and cutting downed trees where possible.
