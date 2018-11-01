Retired educator recalls working closely with slain Denham Springs man

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The murder of an elderly couple in Denham Springs is a crime that has rocked the community, including the men and women tasked with solving it.
“It saddens me deeply to have to stand here before you and talk about what is certainly the most heinous and senseless crime during my time with the Denham Springs Police Department,” said Chief Shannon Womack.
Elderly couple, Frank and Patricia Gurley, were murdered inside their pool business on Pete’s Highway. Frank taught at Denham Springs Junior High before spending more than a decade at the high school, where he taught science right next door to Robbie Spangler.
“He was always optimistic,” said Spangler. “My classroom was right next door to his, so I saw him on a regular basis.”
Spangler remembers him as a gentlemen and a one-of-a-kind friend. She says hearing about this heinous crime has been devastating. “Just complete shock. The community is just... especially the educators and the educational community, knowing Mr. Gurley, we are just all in total shock and just greatly saddened,” said Spangler.
While she did not know his wife as much, Spangler says Frank was a local treasure. She referred to him as the kind of person everyone knew and loved and the guy who was always willing to help.
“He’s going to be missed by the community, as well as many former educators and people that he knew,” said Spangler.
It’s why she cannot quite wrap her mind around who would want to take his life. “I can’t imagine anybody wanting or feeling the need to do this to Frank and his wife,” Spangler added. “That’s a hard question to answer.”
Police have not said much about how exactly the couple was killed, but they did release a picture of 45-year-old Michael Collins, naming him as a person of interest in the case. While it remains unclear if he’s actually behind the murder, Spangler hopes whoever did this is brought to justice.
“All justice do him he will get,” said Spangler.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.