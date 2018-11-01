NWS survey team confirms EF-1 tornadoes in Carlyss and Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A National Weather Service survey teams has confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Carlyss and Lake Charles.
Storm teams are out today surveying damage left by overnight storms.
A tornado touched down on West McNeese Street near the old Kroger as an EF-1, with winds that neared EF2 levels. During an EF-1 tornado, winds range from 86 to 110 miles per hour.
The tornado in Carlyss touched down on Choupique Road.
The front doors to the old Kroger were blown in and the roof to the old Rite Aid next door was damaged.
Viewer photos from Sarah Blum Walker in Carlyss show damage on Choupiqe Road.
The National Weather Service has one team is in the Alexandria/Pineville area and then will back track to Beauregard Parish. The other team is going around locally, to Lake Charles first, then into Southeast Texas. The teams evaluate whether damage is from tornadoes or high winds.
Storm damage has been reported all around Southwest Louisiana.
