Man accused of raping teenage relative arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly raping a teenage relative.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Convention Street on October 31 around 6 p.m. in reference to a sexual assault complaint. When officers arrived, they spoke with the 15-year-old female victim, who claimed she had run away from home because her relative, identified as Robert Riddle, 45, was sexually assaulting her on a regular basis.
The victim claims the last time this happened was on Sunday, October 28 when Riddle reportedly came in her room while she was sleeping and asked her to have sex with him. The victim says when she refused, he reportedly began to choke and punch her and push her around the room. The victim claims Riddle choked her to the point where she almost blacked out before he allegedly raped her.
The victim goes on to say Riddle turned up the volume on the radio in her room so his three sons could not hear what was going on, and that he also locked the doors to their rooms from the outside so they could not come out and see what was happening.
The police report states the victim was taken to OLOL Pediatric ER, where she underwent a sexual assault examination. Medical staff advised there were significant signs of trauma to her body indicating she was raped.
Officers then contacted Riddle at his home and when told her was being placed under arrest, Riddle reportedly tried to flee back into the house. Officers were able to grab Riddle, who reportedly actively fought and resisted until they were able to handcuff him.
Riddle was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first degree rape and resisting an officer.
