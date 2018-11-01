La. governor meets with Israeli prime minister

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL (WAFB) - It’s been a busy week for the governor and the Louisiana delegation, but hard to find a more important meeting than this one. On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards met with the Israeli prime minister.
A busy day focused on defense and cyber security ended with a meeting between the governor and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Media access at the meeting was limited, but Edwards says the table discussed the economy, security, and investing in education.
“That inspires confidence in people so that they come invest in Louisiana or they invest in Israel, and then that creates the jobs that the people are then educated for. So it’s a cycle, a virtuous cycle. That’s something we talked at length about,” said Edwards.
Staffers at the meeting said the prime minister knew Louisiana, and said he’d like to visit the World War II Museum in New Orleans. He was also interested in connecting with Louisiana oil and gas companies that can help Israel build a fossil fuel pipeline in the Mediterranean to Italy.
“They are ready for the jobs of tomorrow. That’s something we’re trying to do in Louisiana today,” said Edwards.
Edwards says he hopes Wednesday’s meeting will help Israeli investors discover Louisiana in the same way the prime minister has.
“We discussed all of those things, including a stronger relationship between the State of Louisiana and the State of Israel going forward, more collaboration on trade in terms of investing and partnering Israeli businesses and Louisianan businesses,” Edwards said.
The governor says he hopes that relationship blooms at a cyber security conference he’s hosting in Bossier City in May of 2019. The prime minister told the governor he’ll push prestigious Israeli tech companies to be there, and that could help push Louisiana’s cyber industry forward, one of the main goals of this trip.
The Louisiana delegation has just a few meetings left before they return home Thursday. Those meetings are with private companies already in Israel, like Delek Drilling and Noble Energy.
