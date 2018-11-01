Governor meets with drilling, cyber security experts on last day of trip in Israel

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL (WAFB) - Thursday was the last day of Governor John Bel Edwards’ trip to Israel. The Louisiana delegation met with business experts in drilling and cyber security.
How often are you on your phone? A laptop? A tablet? Now think about how often you use electricity, because in Israel, that’s a cyber attack target too.
“All these things affect you and your loved ones. If you don’t understand the risks that are involved and the machine to machine communications and the phenomenology associated with that, that you don’t even see, those things will hurt you,” said Jeff Moulton, head of LSU’s Security Research and Training Center.
Globally, someone’s personal information is hacked every second, and Israel is one of the world’s top targets. But Israelis are prepared.
“Twenty percent of all investment in cyber security in the world is happening in Israel, a country with 8.8 million people. So you know they prioritize it. It’s something that’s critically important for them from a security perspective,” said Edwards.
The governor visited with Israeli cyber-security experts Thursday. He’s trying to get those companies to invest in Louisiana, a state ripe for growth in the industry because of an emphasis on skills training. Plus, potential clients are built in because of the state’s shipping, oil, and gas industries.
“Together, we’re like peanut butter and jelly. We’re just a natural fit. Better together than apart,” said Moulton.
Moulton says Israel is the best in the business because they need to be. And if Louisiana can capitalize on Israel’s sense of urgency, it could keep residents' information safe, and maybe even lead to the next scientific discovery that changes people’s lives.
The governor will host a cyber security conference in Louisiana in May of 2019. Each tech firm the delegation met with expressed interest in attending the event and working with schools and smalls business in Louisiana to develop more technology.
