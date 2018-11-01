Google employees are protesting company’s handling of sexual harassment with global walkout

(CNN) - Google may be rated as one of the best places to work, but employees are preparing to walk off the job Thursday.
They're upset with how their bosses have dealt with sexual harassment issues.
According to social media posts, workers are planning an old-school walkout just after 11 a.m. at nearly 24 offices around the world.
It comes after last week’s New York Times investigation reported several executives were protected by management, even given multi-million-dollar severance packages, after they were accused of sexual misconduct.
The employees are being supported by Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai.
The company says it takes harassment seriously and reviews every complaint.
