Good Samaritan honored for helping children off bus after wreck

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A real hero got some real recognition Thursday.
Alexander Gaines was the tow truck driver who helped save a bus full of kids back in September. A vehicle crashed into the back of the bus on Airline Highway, then caught fire. Gaines saw it happen and immediately ran to help, putting out the fire with an extinguisher and helping to get the kids off the bus. On Thursday, he was honored by the Sons of the American Revolution with their Heroism Award.
“Being able to help people, yeah. It’s a good feeling. I’d do it again, man,” said Gaines.
“I just want to say this is something we respect, we honor, and we need to showcase when it happens,” said East Baton Rouge Superintendent Warren Drake.
While a man and his young daughter died in that crash, without Gaines' help, police say it could have been even worse.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.