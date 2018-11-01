FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat ‘slowly’ begins to diminish across WAFB viewing area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The severe weather threat is slowly beginning to diminish across the local area. A squall line of t-storms moved through metro Baton Rouge around 3 a.m., producing some heavy rain and gusty winds. The local viewing area saw a few Severe T-Storm Warnings issued, but the tornado threat stayed to our north.
Lingering showers on the back side of the squall line will remain through the rest of the morning, so you’ll still want the umbrella as you get ready to head out. Rain activity will be light in nature for the rest of the morning. Cooler temperatures will be felt for the rest of the week thanks to the passed cold front. Afternoon temperatures Thursday will reach the low 70s.
Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s. It stays cool into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies with highs only in the mid-60s. A warming trend will take place after Saturday morning. But don’t worry, Saturday is going to be a beautiful weather day. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid-70s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the big LSU game Saturday night. You may want a light jacket, especially towards the end of the game.
Showers return as we start the new week. Activity will remain widely scattered to close out the weekend. Monday and Election Day Tuesday will see scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are forecast to stay mild. By Wednesday, a cold front will be pushing through the area, allowing for a few lingering showers and cooler temperatures to close out the work week. The weather stays dry and cool heading into the following weekend.
