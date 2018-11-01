FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat ‘slowly’ begins to diminish across WAFB viewing area

Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s. It stays cool into the afternoon under mostly sunny skies with highs only in the mid-60s. A warming trend will take place after Saturday morning. But don’t worry, Saturday is going to be a beautiful weather day. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid-70s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the big LSU game Saturday night. You may want a light jacket, especially towards the end of the game.