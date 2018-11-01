FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather expected during early morning hours Thurs.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has included the entire WAFB viewing area under an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the main threats likely to occur between 3 and 8 a.m. Discrete storm cells are the most likely sources for potential tornadic development, while an extended squall line with “bowing” sections will likely deliver damaging winds. Much of the most active weather is likely to move through the WAFB region prior to sunrise.