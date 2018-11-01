FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather expected during early morning hours Thurs.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The WAFB Storm Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Thursday in preparation for strong to severe morning storms and heavy downpours. Storms in advance of an eastbound cold front could produce some of the most serious weather the WAFB region has experienced in months.
All forms of severe weather are on the table with this event, including damaging straight-line winds, isolated tornadoes, and a large hail (with diameters of 1″ or more). In addition, many WAFB neighborhoods could see as much is 1.5” to 2.5” of rain or more, with most of that falling in under four hours.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has included the entire WAFB viewing area under an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the main threats likely to occur between 3 and 8 a.m. Discrete storm cells are the most likely sources for potential tornadic development, while an extended squall line with “bowing” sections will likely deliver damaging winds. Much of the most active weather is likely to move through the WAFB region prior to sunrise.
Tornado watches are expected for the WAFB area during the overnight hours (mainly after midnight) and the National Weather Service has already noted that warnings (severe t-storm, tornado, and flood warnings) are likely in the viewing area as the storms roll through.
While the timing will have significant impacts on the morning commute and has prompted school opening delays and even closures in some area, the one bit of good news is this storm system is expected to push through the WAFB area relatively quickly, with most of the rain moving out of the viewing area by 9 a.m.
