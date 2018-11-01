FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start expected Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thankfully, the early morning storms are long gone. While the severe weather may not have been as active and widespread as we had anticipated, there was still quite a bit of minor to moderate damage around the area and extensive power outages as well.
Clouds lingered through the day on Thursday and they will remain into the evening, but continue to thin overnight. Expect a fair and cool start for Friday morning, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s for the Red Stick. Skies should be clear by lunchtime, with a sunny and cool afternoon ahead as highs top out in the 60s across the WAFB area.
The game day Saturday forecast remains a good one for the “Beat Bama” cause. After a morning start in the upper 40s, highs will top out in the low to mid 70s for Saturday afternoon tailgating under sunny skies. While kickoff will be in the low to mid 60s, temperatures will slip to around 60°, possibly even the upper 50s, by the end of the 4th quarter.
The First Alert forecast for Sunday has become wetter over the last 24 to 48 hours. We are now calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the lower Mississippi Valley. Prior thinking indicated this would be a relatively dry front.
The outlook for next week is one of low confidence from a weather forecast in perspective. Multiple cold fronts are expected to work their way into the WAFB region next week, keeping the weather unsettled for a number of days. For now, the Storm Team forecast calls for scattered rains for both Monday and Wednesday with rain likely on Election Day (Tuesday, November 6). That will be followed by isolated showers for Thursday and Friday and then a partly cloudy and mainly dry weekend (November 10 and 11).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.