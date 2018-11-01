FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start expected Friday morning

The outlook for next week is one of low confidence from a weather forecast in perspective. Multiple cold fronts are expected to work their way into the WAFB region next week, keeping the weather unsettled for a number of days. For now, the Storm Team forecast calls for scattered rains for both Monday and Wednesday with rain likely on Election Day (Tuesday, November 6). That will be followed by isolated showers for Thursday and Friday and then a partly cloudy and mainly dry weekend (November 10 and 11).