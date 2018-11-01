Denham Springs family counting their blessings after tree falls on house

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The severe weather overnight left a permanent mark on the home of one Denham Springs man.
His house was heavily damaged by a falling tree. Despite the hardship, he’s breathing a sigh of relief.
"I done left and settle down... and then I realized how blessed I was," Aaron Dupuy told WAFB Thursday morning.
Even though his home was crushed by a tree during the overnight storm, he and his family made it out safely.
He says he was woken up by the noise around six this morning, and then met his nine year old son Aaron Junior in the hallway. He then rushed to the bedroom of his autistic, eight-year old son Harley.
He managed to free his son from the debris, grabbed his wife, and led his family outside.
Everyone escaped with only a few bumps and bruises.
“I felt very blessed. This wasn’t even nothing. You know, to see my family up and moving around is a blessing to me. They didn’t even, the house being destroyed didn’t even bother me.”
Friends and family stopped by to help Dupuy remove some of the debris on top of the home.
Dupuy did not have insurance, so his family is going to sit down together and decide what to do next.
