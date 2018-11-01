CRIMESTOPPERS: Search for violent fugitive

CRIMESTOPPERS: Search for violent fugitive
Jonathan Lee
By Allison Childers | November 1, 2018 at 12:04 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 12:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of holding a knife to his wife and forcibly taking her from her home.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jonathan Latroy Lee also beat his estranged wife. She was able to run from the vehicle to a nearby business and call 911.

WANTED: Jonathan Latroy Lee

  • AGE: 32
  • HEIGHT: 5′6
  • WEIGHT: 215

If you see Lee or know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers. You do not have to give your name.

CONTACT CRIME STOPPERS

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.