CRIMESTOPPERS: Search for violent fugitive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of holding a knife to his wife and forcibly taking her from her home.
According to Crime Stoppers, Jonathan Latroy Lee also beat his estranged wife. She was able to run from the vehicle to a nearby business and call 911.
- AGE: 32
- HEIGHT: 5′6
- WEIGHT: 215
If you see Lee or know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers. You do not have to give your name.
CONTACT CRIME STOPPERS
- CALL: 344-STOP
- TEXT: CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (27437)
- MESSAGE: Crime Stoppers website or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page
