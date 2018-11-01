Companion Animal Alliance shelter overflowing; discounts being offered on adoptions

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) shelter is overflowing with animals in need of homes, and so, the organization is waiving adoption fees for some animals and offering discounts on others.
All cats and kittens, as well as dogs weighing more than 25 lbs and are over 6-months-old are free to qualified adopters. Puppies and small dogs under 25 lbs are $75. All pets have received vaccinations, been spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and rabies tagged. This adoption special is good November 2 through 9. The shelter, located at 2680 Progress Rd., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Representatives of the shelter say the special adoptions rates will also be honored at the off-site adoption event at PetSmart’s Millerville location on Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit CAA’s Facebook page for photos of animals available for adoption.
CAA says their shelter has been overflowing on almost a continual basis since last spring. The shelter takes in an average of 30 animals per day.
Those wishing to adopt an animal must fill out and application and be approved.
