Companion Animal Alliance shelter overflowing; discounts being offered on adoptions

All cats and kittens, as well as dogs weighing more than 25 lbs and are over 6-months-old are free to qualified adopters. Puppies and small dogs under 25 lbs are $75. All pets have received vaccinations, been spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, and rabies tagged. This adoption special is good November 2 through 9. The shelter, located at 2680 Progress Rd., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.