SweatBox Baton Rouge creates original Halloween workout for Get Fit Red Stick

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - SweatBox Baton Rouge is one of the latest fitness studios in the Baton Rouge area offering a variety of classes ranging from Zumba, boot camp, and urban dance. They also offer meal planning and nutrition advice for their members.
“SweatBox, to us, is a community. It’s family,” said Katrena Faison, founder of SweatBox Baton Rouge. “We want to make sure that everybody that comes in here is loved and there’s no judgment. That’s why the lights are off,” she added with a chuckle.
The lights off club vibe is a common trend in modern fitness studios. What makes SweatBox’s atmosphere stand out is the splash of blue, green, and red spotlights dancing on the ceiling and walls alongside the members taking the classes.
“Nobody is judging you if you feel like you can’t dance, but what we’re here to tell you is that everybody can exercise,” said Faison.
Faison and her team set a goal to change the health for the people of Louisiana through fun workouts and nutritious drinks. SweatBox offers meal replacement smoothies and energizing teas, but it’s their cardio classes and boot camps that keep customers coming back for more.
The team at SweatBox offers health coaching services as well as energizing, fat burning group fitness classes. Morning and evening classes are available Monday through Thursday and on Saturday, with a free Boot Camp class held every Saturday at 8 a.m.
SWEATBOX CLASSES
- Boot Camp
- Zumba Fitness
- Urban Dance
- Free Boot Camp (every Saturday at 8 a.m.)
Classes are open to people of all fitness levels interested in a fun workout. CLICK HERE to reserve your spot in a SweatBox class. SweatBox offers multiple payment options, from membership packages to class punch cards or a drop in fee.
“Whatever we can do to build a strong community, a healthy community, so they can get up and feel empowered to do anything, we’re going to do that,” said Faison.
