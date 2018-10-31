Suspended LSU OL Ed Ingram indicted on sexual assault charges

Suspended LSU OL Ed Ingram indicted on sexual assault charges
Ed Ingram (Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | October 31, 2018 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 9:53 AM

DALLAS, TX (WAFB) - Ed Ingram, the LSU offensive lineman suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules, has been formally charged by a Texas court on sexual assault charges.

According to court records, a Dallas County grand jury has indicted Ingram, 19, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault. The records indicate the victim is a juvenile.

RELATED: LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram suspended indefinitely

Ingram was arrested in August on the charges.

According to electronic documents, Ingram is scheduled for a court hearing on November 20.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.