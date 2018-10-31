Some schools delay start times Thursday morning due to anticipated severe weather

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the severe weather risk for metro Baton Rouge from marginal to slight, indicating the potential for isolated damaging winds, plus isolated tornadoes. The primary threat window will be from as early as 3 a.m. until the mid-morning. Fortunately, the cold front will move steadily to the east and southeast with most of the rains out of the WAFB region by or before midday Thursday.