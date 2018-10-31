Some schools delay start times Thursday morning due to anticipated severe weather

(WAFB) - Some schools are delaying their start times for Thursday, November 1 due to anticipated severe weather moving through the area. We will add to this list as more schools confirm their plans with us.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH
- Will delay start time by one hour
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- Will delay start time by one hour
The storms and cold front that have prompted a FIRST ALERT will hold off until after midnight. However, a few strong to severe storms could arrive in the greater Baton Rouge metro area well before sunrise ahead of the front. It will be followed by a squall line that should arrive in time to complicate the Thursday morning commute.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the severe weather risk for metro Baton Rouge from marginal to slight, indicating the potential for isolated damaging winds, plus isolated tornadoes. The primary threat window will be from as early as 3 a.m. until the mid-morning. Fortunately, the cold front will move steadily to the east and southeast with most of the rains out of the WAFB region by or before midday Thursday.
