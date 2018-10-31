Sen. Bill Cassidy returns to alma mater, Tara High

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senator Bill Cassidy got a big surprise Wednesday as he returned to his alma mater, Tara High School.
The current Miss Tara presented Cassidy with a crown and sash that reads Mister Tara 1975. He was there for a ribbon cutting on the school’s Cy-TECH Program. East Baton Rouge school leaders and Cassidy spoke to the students at the school about the new tech center and its importance in their future careers.
“I feel lucky because not many people get this advantage in life,” said Edward Williams, a freshman at Tara.
“I think it will because it gives us the advantage and the opportunity to do great things,” said Jamya Thomas, another freshman.
Tara is the only school in the state with this new center.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.