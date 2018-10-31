SEC: Week 10 - Matchups, TV, and Kickoff Times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s no doubt the SEC Game of the Week will take place in Baton Rouge when LSU hosts Alabama on Saturday. The game will air on WAFB.
It’s not the only important SEC matchup of the weekend.
Georgia travels to Lexington to face Kentucky with the SEC East division title on the line.
SATURDAY, NOV. 3
South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)
Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field (61,000)
Missouri (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Florida (6-2, 4-2 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Spurrier-Florida Field (88,548)
UNC-Charlotte (4-4) at Tennessee (3-5, 1-4 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium (102,455)
Louisiana Tech (6-2) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (61,337)
Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC)
7 p.m. • CBS
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium (102,321)
Open Date: Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC); Vanderbilt (4-5,1-4 SEC)
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.