SEC: Week 10 - Matchups, TV, and Kickoff Times

SEC: Week 10 - Matchups, TV, and Kickoff Times
By Kirk Michelet | October 31, 2018 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:12 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There’s no doubt the SEC Game of the Week will take place in Baton Rouge when LSU hosts Alabama on Saturday. The game will air on WAFB.

It’s not the only important SEC matchup of the weekend.

Georgia travels to Lexington to face Kentucky with the SEC East division title on the line.

SATURDAY, NOV. 3

South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)

Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium (87,451)

Georgia (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field (61,000)

Missouri (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Florida (6-2, 4-2 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Spurrier-Florida Field (88,548)

UNC-Charlotte (4-4) at Tennessee (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium (102,455)

Louisiana Tech (6-2) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Starkville, MS • Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field (61,337)

Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

7 p.m. • CBS

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium (102,321)

Open Date: Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC); Vanderbilt (4-5,1-4 SEC)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.