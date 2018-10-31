Person of interest identified after elderly couple killed in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating the double murder of an elderly couple at their business in Denham Springs.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack told reporters Wednesday afternoon investigators found the bodies of Eugene F. Frank Gurley, 72, and Patricia K. Gurley, 70 inside a metal building on Pete’s Highway Tuesday evening.
The couple was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, October 29.
A person of interest was identified Wednesday afternoon. The Denham Springs Police Department says they’ve issued an arrest warrant for Michael T. Collins, 45. Collins is believed to have been in possession of white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Louisiana license plate Y193507. The truck belongs to Eugene Gurley, one of the victims.
It’s also believed Collins may be headed toward Macon County, Tennessee.
Officers were dispatched Tuesday evening for a welfare check at the couple’s business, National Pool Supply, on Pete’s Highway (LA 16).
Investigators and the Gurleys' son forced entry into the business and discovered the couple’s bodies.
Womack said he believes the couple knew their assailant and the case is not a “random homicide.” Womack declined to give comment on the cause of death in the case.
Louisiana State Police is currently assisting the Denham Springs Police Department with the investigation.
Eugene Gurley was a retired school teacher who taught at both Denham Springs High School and Denham Springs Junior High School.
Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call DSPD at 225-665-5106 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
