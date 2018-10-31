Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting car, according to investigators

MARINGOUIN, LA (WAFB) - A motorcyclist died after he lost control in a curve and slammed into an oncoming car Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Louisiana State Police reported Aubrey Stewart Jr., 33, of Walker, was killed in the crash.
Troopers said the wreck happened on LA 77 near LA 76 in Maringouin around 2 p.m.
Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee said the investigation so far shows Stewart was headed north on LA 77 on a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle when he lost control in a curve, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2013 Ford Mustang headed south on the same highway. Lee added it has not yet been determined what caused Stewart to lose control.
According to Lee, Stewart was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators don’t believe impairment was a factor in the wreck. The driver of the car was not cited or charged in the crash.
Blood samples were taken from both drivers and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This is done for all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways.
The investigation is ongoing.
