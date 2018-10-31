Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in 2017 homicide; sentenced to 35 years

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) - A man facing a murder charge accepted a plea agreement from prosecutors in connection with a deadly shooting in Livingston Parish from 2017.
Court documents show James Smith III, 40, of Baton Rouge, pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the shooting death of Randy Favron Jr. of Holden on Nov. 12, 2017. Officials reported Judge Elizabeth Wolfe sentenced Smith to 35 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. The maximum sentence on a manslaughter conviction in Louisiana is 40 years.
Smith was indicted for second-degree murder by Livingston Parish grand jury on March 6, 2018. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported the plea was reached after meetings and agreement by the victim’s family.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Smith shot Favron in the chest during an argument at Favron’s home on Lake Sabrina Drive. According to deputies, the pair got into an argument while sitting in Smith’s car and Smith fired two shots that hit the victim. Investigators said Smith pulled Favron out of his vehicle, laid him on the ground, and tried to leave but Favron’s family members saw him. Smith was arrested later that day.
Favron was taken to North Oaks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Smith was also sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two years for theft of a firearm. All of the time is to be served concurrently, which means Smith is sentenced to a total of 35 years.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.