Man faces charges after allegedly slamming sheriff’s deputy to the ground

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after a sheriff’s deputy was attacked from behind while trying to break up a fight at a reception Sunday.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Delwin Stewart, 26, of Paincourtville, is facing battery of a police officer and other charges.
According to APSO, deputies were sent to a location near Napoleonville and found several people fighting. Officials said one of the deputies stepped in to stop the fight and when he did, someone grabbed him from behind and slammed him to the ground.
Authorities reported the deputy was taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. They did not give details about the deputy’s injuries and did not release his name.
Stewart was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of battery of a police officer (felony), simple criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer.
His bond is set at $15,000.
