LSU’s Williams, White named Bednarik Award semifinalists

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White and defensive back Greedy Williams have been named semifinalists for the 2018 Bednarik Award.
The Bednarik trophy is awarded to the nation’s defensive player of the year.
White leads the team in total tackles with 76, along with seven tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Most quarterbacks this season have wanted nothing to do with Williams. The shut down corner has 23 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended and four pass breakups.
Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 19 and a second round of voting will take place at that time.
The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 6, 2018.
