KIRAN: French Settlement police chief resigns effective immediately

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA (WAFB) - French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac has resigned as the top cop, effective October 31 at noon, according to his resignation letter submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Brignac turned himself in to the Livingston Parish Detention Center Tuesday afternoon and is charged with malfeasance in office for allegedly allowing his wife to drive his marked police car. His wife, Tammy Brignac, was arrested Friday night and charged with driving with a suspended license for a prior DWI.
French Settlement will now have until November 20 to appoint Brignac’s replacement to serve the remainder of his term. A special election will be held for a new police chief at a later date, which has not yet been set.
