Health specialists offer some sweet tips for trick-or-treaters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - This may be one of the sweetest times of the year as kids fill up their Halloween buckets with loads of candy. However, health specialists want to remind parents their little trick-or-treaters may be getting more than sweet treats.
“We just want to make sure that our kiddos stay safe and really there’s so many germs going around right now,” said Angela Hammett.
Hammett is the community education manager for Woman’s Hospital. She says the CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6-months-old get the flu shot, but it can take an estimated two weeks before its starts working, leaving curious kids open to get sick.
“Trick-or-treaters are often excited about Halloween and they want to try on each other’s mask on, so one of the things that I suggest as an infection preventionist, take out a little Lysol and wipe that mask out after trick-or-treating,” says Catherine Cachere.
Specialists say parents may forget about the hand sanitizer and wipes, so leaving some out by the candy jar could help prevent the spread of the flu.
“Maybe for those mamas who aren’t quite as prepared having hand sanitizer at a few different houses would certainly be helpful,” said Hammett.
