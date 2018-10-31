Has Alabama really played a weak schedule?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There has been a lot of talk about No. 1 Alabama’s schedule this season.
Alabama is putting up big numbers and posting lopsided victories.
Bama has outscored their opponents 433-127 and average 54 points a game, while giving up just under 16 points per contest.
But who are they beating? Let’s take a look.
The Tide’s victories this season have come against two teams with winning records and a combined opponent’s record of 29-36.
Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) up to now has been Bama’s biggest test, falling to the Tide 45-23.
The Aggies are 1-2 against Top 25 teams, with losses to Alabama and Miss. State but a victory against Kentucky.
Along with the Aggies, Alabama has beaten Louisville (2-6) 51-14, Arkansas State (4-4) 57-7, Ole Miss (5-3) 62-7, ULL (4-4) 56-14, Missouri (4-4) 39-10, Arkansas (2-7) 65-31, and Tennessee (3-5) 58-21.
A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee have a combined 5-18 record in the SEC. Take out the Aggies and it drops to 2-16.
After facing LSU Saturday night, Alabama finishes the season against Miss. State, The Citadel, and Auburn.
In short, Alabama rolls into Baton Rouge for a huge SEC matchup against No. 3 LSU, undefeated and untested.
Bama is yet to face any adversity this season and may for the first time experience it against the Tigers.
Tiger Stadium will be rocking Saturday night when LSU and Alabama kick off at 7 p.m. on WAFB.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.