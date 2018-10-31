Former Elayn Hunt correctional officer indicted after reportedly assaulting shackled inmate

ST. GABRIEL, LA (WAFB) - A former corrections officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel was indicted Wednesday, October 31 by a federal grand jury after allegedly beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate, then conspiring with other officers to cover up the incident by falsifying reports and lying to investigators.
Two other officers involved in the incident, Eric Norwood and Charles Philson, previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault.
Wednesday’s indictment of Adrian Almodovar accuses him of federal civil rights, conspiracy, obstruction violations. The indictment alleges Almodovar and the others assaulted an inmate during a cell extraction, during transportation to the medical unit, and inside of the medical unit. The inmate was handcuffed and shackled during the incident.
The three defendants then also reportedly falsified reports in which they intentionally left out that they used force against the inmate. Days after the assault, the three reportedly met with another officer at a restaurant, where they agreed if questioned about the assault, they would all stick to the false story they wrote in their reports and claim they did not use unlawful force.
