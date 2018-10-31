FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trick-or-treating should go off without a hitch

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a good news, bad news situation with our weather over the next 24 hours.
The good news is that we’ll get through most of Wednesday without major weather issues. Look for breezy and warm conditions with highs in the low to mid-80s. Only isolated, quick-moving showers are expected through the day, meaning most trick-or-treating in the evening should go off without a hitch.
But storms will quickly increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning in advance of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center now has areas from Baton Rouge westward under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather late Wednesday night into early Thursday. While damaging winds are the primary threat, they’re also highlighting the potential for a few strong tornadoes near and west of Baton Rouge.
The severe threat should end quickly Thursday morning with a few showers remaining possible into the afternoon. We’ll then get to enjoy clearing skies and cooler weather as we head into the weekend. Things still look just about perfect for tailgating and for the LSU game on Saturday. Afternoon temps will top out near or a little above 70, but you’ll probably want a jacket for the game with kickoff temps falling from the low 60s into the 50s.
We should stay dry through the weekend, but an unsettled pattern returns next week, with best rain chances currently slated for Election Day on Tuesday.
