Employees celebrate Halloween fun at businesses throughout Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When you think of Halloween, you think about kids dressed as their favorite characters, waiting for that sweet surprise behind their neighbor’s door, but Halloween fun isn’t just for the little ones.
“It’s a stress reliever too," said Tiffiny Miller, who works as a deputy in the foreclosure division of the East Baton Rouge Tax Office.
About a dozen employees at the East Baton Rouge Parish Tax Office are taking care of business, but with a twist. “We like to have fun. We’re a close-knit office, so we just like to have fun whenever we can,” Miller said.
Just a few quick trips to the store and Miller transformed into a senior citizen for Halloween, complete with argyle socks, suspenders, and a walking cane. Just across the room is a woman who claims to be Bernadette Foster, but for Halloween, she’s not really Bernadette Foster. She’s dressed as Effie White from the hit movie, Dream Girls.
Over at Varsity Sports, they also work hard and play harder. “We like to have a whole lot of fun and besides, Jenny makes us dress up anyway,” said Kristen Manske, manager of Varsity Sports. They’re serving customers quirky costumes and of course, selling shoes.
“Some of them get a little shocked when they walk in the door, but it’s still the same fun group, they just look a look a little different,” Manske said.
People say Halloween is a perfect time to let loose, even when they still have to work.
“Part of that is just enjoying life and taking every day and making it the best you can,” Manske said.
