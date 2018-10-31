DPS officer fired after fabricating story about motorcycle driver firing shots at him

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - A DPS officer has been fired after claiming a motorcycle driver that he was pursuing had fired shots at him Monday night.
Louisiana State Police says on Monday, October 29, just after 6 p.m., former DPS Police Officer Chandler LeGrange reported to LSP his involvement in a pursuit and that shots had been fired at him by a motorcyclist on Juban Road in Livingston Parish. Numerous law enforcement officials responded and began a search for the suspect.
Detectives with LSP immediately began an investigation, and as a result, several inconsistencies began to arise. After further investigation and questioning, it was determined LeGrange’s report was fabricated.
LeGrange was fired and is charged with malfeasance in office and filing false public records. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.
At the time of the incident, LeGrange was a probationary employee with the Department of Public Safety Police.
