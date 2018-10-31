Crash with school bus sends driver of other vehicle to hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened on Plank Road near Airline Highway just before 8:15 a.m.
According to EMS, there were children on the school bus but none of them were injured.
The driver of the other vehicle, which overturned in the crash, was taken to the hospital but that person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to officials.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
