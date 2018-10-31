Baton Rouge residents angry over proposed housing development near White Oak Plantation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new subdivision could be coming to the quiet area around White Oak Plantation, but neighbors made a lot of noise Tuesday night to try to keep that from happening.
They’re worried about what they say is an increased flooding risk, along with more traffic. Many are upset with just how many homes are being proposed, and at the meeting Tuesday night, some of those frustrations boiled over. Some accused the developers of being greedy during the meeting at the Jones Creek Library. The 9.5-acre neighborhood off George O’Neal Road would be called Villas at White Oak, and at most, would hold 58 zero lot line properties. But the area would have to be rezoned to accommodate that many houses. Many at the meeting said they’re going to fight to keep that from happening.
“I’ve got a million dollar plus home sitting on an acre, and I’m going to have 58 homes now behind me; five of them are going to be directly behind my home. I came within three inches of flooding in 2016. You build this, I’m gonna' flood if we have anything close to what we had last time,” said Francesco Ciccone, a resident.
“I took from tonight that the people are very upset about flooding and drainage, and I get that. We’re not trying to do anything that’s going to increase the [flooding]. I’ve already instructed my engineer to try to over-retain water on our property,” said Nick Fakouri with Tower Capital Corporation.
The process is still in its early stages. The plans have not yet been submitted to planning and zoning. That meeting could come in January of 2019. If approved, it would then go to the full council in February.
The developer can move forward with 39 houses without having to rezone. He says that may be an option.
