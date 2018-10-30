9-year-old spends the day as a firefighter as part of Big Buddy program

"Chief Jay" tries on firefighter gear (Thomas, Rachael)
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One lucky child got to hang with his heroes as part of the Baton Rouge Big Buddy Program.

St. George firefighter Jonathan Dixon met with his little buddy, a 9-year-old who introduced himself as “Chief Jay.” It was part of Big Buddy’s Day of the Mentor event. The pair visited Station 63 where Dixon works and took a tour with all of the other firefighters. The department then presented him with a hat and t-shirt and named him an honorary St. George firefighter.

"Chief Jay" and St. George firefighter, Jonathan Dixon
Chief Jay even got to handle a water hose and knock down traffic cones with the stream. The pair ended their day washing the station’s truck. The department was so impressed with Chief Jay they hope to recruit him in nine or ten years.

