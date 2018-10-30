WAFB video voyeurism case lands former station worker in prison

McDermitt was a former employee who returned to the station on two occasions in late 2017 under the guise that he was visiting his former coworkers. It’s during those two visits that he placed his cell phone in a restroom and captured videos of the women. One of the women discovered the phone partially hidden under a jacket on the floor. McDermitt later admitted to multiple occasions of snapping photos of unnamed women in elevators and on escalators in various parts of the community.