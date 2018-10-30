BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 10 to 12 servings
Voodoo is a religion brought to Louisiana by slaves which blends Roman Catholic, African theological, and magical elements. Just as a voodoo sorceress can wield mysterious power over her intended prey with a supernatural potion, this dish can hold you under its spell with a vast array of herbs, greens, sausages, and meats. Partake of voodoo greens if you dare!
Ingredients:
1 bunch mustard greens
1 bunch collard greens
1 bunch turnip greens
1 bunch watercress
1 bunch beet greens
1 bunch carrot greens
1 bunch spinach
3 cups diced onions
1 cup diced red bell peppers
½ cup minced garlic
3 quarts chicken stock
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced
½ pound smoked ham, diced
½ pound hot sausage, sliced
½ pound smoked ham hocks
1 tsp thyme leaves
1 tbsp filé powder
salt and cayenne pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
Rinse greens 2–3 times under cold running water to wash away all soil and grit. Remove and discard any bad leaves. Remove and discard large center stems then coarsely chop greens.
In a 12-quart, heavy-bottomed stockpot over medium-high heat, combine greens, onions, red bell peppers, minced garlic, stock, and meats. Bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1–1½ hours or until ham hocks are very tender, stirring occasionally.
Carefully remove ham hocks from pot and when cool to the touch, cut away skin. Remove meat from bone, chop coarsely, and return to pot, discarding skin and bone. Add thyme and filé powder then season to taste with salt, cayenne, granulated garlic, and hot sauce.
Continue to cook 15–20 minutes or until greens are extremely tender. Remove from heat and serve as a vegetable side dish or stuffing for chicken and fish.
