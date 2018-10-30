United Cajun Navy offers protection, service to Louisiana synagogues following Pittsburgh massacre

After returning home from an uninterrupted 45 day mission in North Carolina and Florida trying to save and improve the lives of hurricane victims, we were heartbroken to find out that 11 sons and daughters of Abraham had their lives ended in their place of worship in Pittsburgh. Being inside the theater of a disaster response, we see the worst of mother nature but the best of humanity. Unfortunately, it can give a false sense of security about the intentions of everyone in our midst being positive. It’s hard to fathom that in the year 2018 we could still need security for people to openly worship their religion in the United States of America. I know that the resilience of the great Jewish people has been through much tougher tests than this, and that your flock will not be deterred by fear or hatred. It may or may not be your past or future protocol to have good hearted citizens watching your back while your congregation peacefully worships God in his Temple, but for some reason God has sent me an abundance of loving volunteers who could be directed to do just that. I wanted to reach out and let you know that you are in my heart, and if you could benefit from United Cajun Navy volunteers standing vigil outside of your Synagogue while you conduct services over the next few weeks or months, just know that the offer is there. We would not propose to have any weapons on your property, just good folks to watch for suspicious characters around your entrances and exits. We hope that you find peace in community with each other, and as we approach the upcoming holiday season, we wish you all the warmth and peaceful tidings that our community is accustomed to."