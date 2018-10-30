Tyler Perry doesn’t want to play Madea anymore

Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By RNN Staff | October 30, 2018 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 6:31 PM

(RNN) – Tyler Perry said he’s ending his “Madea” franchise.

While promoting his new film “Nobody’s Fool” on SiriusXM, the actor, writer and director said he’s retiring his most famous character.

Perry has portrayed Mabel “Madea” Simmons, a feisty elderly woman, in dozens of his high-grossing films, TV shows and plays.

“I just don’t want to be her age playing her,” Perry said during the Monday interview.

He’s already completed “A Madea Family Funeral,” his last film to feature Madea. It’s set for release in March 2019.

But Perry’s saying his final goodbye to Madea on the stage – where she began – in a “farewell tour” next year.

