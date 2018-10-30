Roads reopen in uptown after ‘suspicious’ package deemed safe

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A suspicious package discovered outside the Duke Energy building in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning turned out to be a cassette tape, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
Officials say the call came in just before 6:15 a.m. from concerned employees in the mail room inside the Duke Energy building, located in the 400 block of South Tryon Street.
The packaged was described as being a small manila envelope handwritten and addressed from out of state to Duke Energy, according to police. Police and the bomb squad investigated the package, which contained a Journey’s musical cassette tape.
Employees in the mail room notified police who cleared the scene shutting down roads. A K9 unit was also deployed to the scene, police say.
The initial discovery sparked an investigation causing the Duke Energy building to be evacuated and road closures in the area.
The investigation closed roads in the areas surrounding S Tryon Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.