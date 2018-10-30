Sunshine Bridge closure runs up tab for Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The temporary closure of the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville is running up the tab for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Plus, the increased traffic for Plaquemine is causing a major inconvenience for drivers.
Simply sitting in line has become the new reality for many drivers. Peak time for the Plaquemine ferry traffic is between 3 and 5 p.m.
“It took me about an hour to finally get on the ferry to get to the Sunshine side,” said Erin Stratton, who works in Plaquemine in lives in Baton Rouge.
Stratton’s normal route is via the ferry. Mixed among the usual crowd are all the people who can no longer take the Sunshine Bridge.
“I live in Gonzales, so it’s either go through Baton Rouge or all the way down into Gramercy really,” said David “Rocky” McQuiston, who used to take the Sunshine Bridge daily.
“My normal routine would be to take the Sunshine Bridge both coming and going and usually leave my house in Geismar around 5 a.m. to go to work,” said Craig Cervenka. He’s now had to change the time he leaves for work to 4:30 in the morning.
In order to manage the extra crowds, the Department of Transportation and Development has added another ferry. DOTD has also asked the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols so no one cuts lines and order is maintained.
“Any given day, we always have one during the high traffic area. Now, we have an additional two others who do not answer any calls. This is their only assignment today until the ferry closes,” said Sheriff Stassi. “It costs thousands of dollars a day.”
Sheriff Stassi says he’s expecting the state or the law firm to pick up the tab for the cost of the additional two deputies.
There are two different ferries running from the Plaquemine side every 15 minutes. Of course, if it’s foggy, the ferry is not going to run. Meanwhile, DOTD says it will be at least until January of 2019 before the Sunshine Bridge repaired and reopen for traffic.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.