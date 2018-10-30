State leaders seek improvements for mental health care

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - State leaders gathered at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center Tuesday morning for the Louisiana Mental Health Summit.
One of the speakers was Pete Earley, a former reporter for the Washington Post and current author. His son suffers from severe bipolar disorder.
“I can tell you that there are parents in your community who are suffering because they cannot get their kids decent mental health care,” Earley said.
Experts in the medical and law enforcement fields gathered to talk about ways mental health care can be improved in Louisiana.
Senator Bill Cassidy was one of the authors behind legislation in 2016 that gave more money to mental health care nationwide, but now he wants to see more improvements at the local level.
Baton Rouge voters will have a chance to expand mental health care services in the parish. The December 8 ballot will include a one-point-five mill property tax to build a mental health crisis center, which can serve as an alternative to placing a mentally ill person in jail or in the hospital.
That proposed center is known as the “Bridge Center”
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.