Report details findings of investigation into Entergy’s use of actors to support power plant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Investigators have submitted a final report to the City Council on Entergy’s use of actors to support construction of a power plant in New Orleans East. The Council had asked the independent investigators to look into the tactics used by Entergy during the New Orleans Power Station (NOPS) public comment period last spring.
The report found that people were paid to attend and speak in support of the power plant in an effort to make it look as though the plant had grassroots support.
“Instead of disclosing these payments and their affiliation with Entergy, these attendees and speakers were commissioned to pose as citizens genuinely in support of the NOPS Power Station,” the report said.
The 63-page report also disclosed text messages between Entergy New Orleans President Charles Rice and NOPS Project Manager Yolanda Pollard discussing the number of people hired to show up at a hearing and the cost:
Rice (7:58 a.m.): “How is Hawthorne looking getting people to the hearing.”
Pollard (8:00 a.m.): “They’ve committed to securing 50 people and 10 speakers.”
Rice (8:01 a.m.): “Hell I would pay for more if they can get them.”
Rice (8:26 a.m.): “If Hawthorne can get more people I will pay.”
Pollard (8:32 a.m.): “75? They’ve crunched numbers for contract and tshirt printing. Can check.”
Rice (8:33 a.m.): “Don’t care if it extras 25k. This is war and we need all the foot shoulders [soldiers) we can muster.”
Pollard (12:50 p.m.): “Hawthorn now securing 75 attendees and 10 speakers all wearing tshirts with supporting NOPS messaging. Cost went from 23 to 29k.”
Rice (1:31 p.m.): “Deal.”
“Transparency is critical to this process," said Councilwoman Helena Moreno in an emailed news release announcing the completion of the report. "I believe it is important for the public to be able to view the report and supporting documents that have been provided to the Council. This information will provide the Council and its advisers a basis on necessary next steps.”
When asked for comment, Entergy released the following statement: “We have received and we are reviewing the report.”
Council President Jason Williams can now call a special meeting Wednesday (Oct. 31) at 1 p.m. to formally receive the report and hear testimony from the investigators.
A formal letter, public notice and agenda will follow shortly, Moreno said.
