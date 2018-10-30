Popular bar The Cove set to reopen in 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, The Cove bar is reopening on Essen Lane after it left its CitiPlace Court location in September.
Property manager and leasing agent, Mark Hebert, says it’s set to open sometime in 2019 after renovations are finished. The location is already zoned for alcohol, so renovations will be minor.
The bar is known for a wide selection of beer and whiskey. The Cove first opened in 2008 and was part of CitiPlace for nearly a decade.
