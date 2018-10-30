Police in St. Mary Parish asking public to help find missing 16-year-old

ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Chitimacha Tribal Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.
On Tuesday, police say Landon Darden was reported missing by his guardian, and was last seen on Monday at around 6 a.m.
Darden is described as a Native American male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has any information on Darden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department at (337) 923-4964.
