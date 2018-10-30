Police: Men arrested for staging crash to make insurance claim in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge authorities arrested two men who staged a crash in order to make an insurance claim, according to probable cause reports from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On October 1, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft Unit received a report from RepWest Insurance Company alleging Christopher Blake Webb rented a U-Haul truck for the purpose of staging the crash in order to make an insurance claim.
On April 15, Frankie Joe Relan, 35, transported Webb to 8415 Greenwell Springs Rd. in Baton Rouge, where he gave Webb $100 to rent the U-Haul truck. Then on April 17, Webb met Relan at a Recetrac gas station. Webb drove the U-Haul truck behind Relan and his passenger, Harley Marshall, 25, who were driving a Budget Rental truck.
The insurance company report to the sheriff’s office said Webb rear-ended the Budget Rental Truck at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and Monterrey Boulevard.
Once police arrived at the scene, the three men acted as if they didn’t know each other.
Webb initiated the insurance claim, while Relan and Marshall both claimed injuries. Relan also claimed losses for his property because of the crash, according to the insurance company investigation.
However, the insurance company reported Webb and his passenger, who was not identified in the probable cause report, confessed to staging the crash. Webb and the passenger said Relan would pay them $1,000 to rear-end the U-Haul.
Authorities attempted to interview Webb several times, but he did not show up for the meetings. Investigators were able to get Webb to confess over the phone that he participated in staging and knew Relan and Marshall before the crash.
Marshall and Relan were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Both are charged with automobile insurance policies fraud and filing or maintaining false public records.
Authorities have issued a warrant for Webb’s arrest.
