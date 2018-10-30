Police: Donaldsonville man arrested on 4th DWI offense after backing into patrol vehicle

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested on his fourth DWI after authorities said he backed into a patrol unit last weekend in Napoleanville, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Saturday night, deputies, who were already working on an unrelated incident at an event facility, received a report about a driver who backed into a patrol unit.
Deputies located the driver, identified as Lloyd Geason, 56, and noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from him while they were interviewing him.
Geason refused to take sobriety and breath tests, deputies reported.
Geason was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a count of DWI. His bond was set at $20,000.
