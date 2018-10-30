Pfizer's 3Q profit, up due to tax cut, beats expectations

Longtime CEO Ian Rad, who will be succeeded in January by Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chief operating officer, said in a statement that he's confident in the new leadership team Bourla is building. Chief financial officer Frank D'Amelio, research head Mikael Dolsten and some other long-term executives will remain in their posts, but new execs will be heading Pfizer's innovative medicines business and its essential heath segment, which sells mostly off-patent drugs.