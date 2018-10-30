OUR TURN: Beat Bama Blood Drive in full swing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our Beat Bama Blood Drive is in full swing and we are ready to roll all over the Crimson Tide!
Did you know that every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood? Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person - it truly is the gift of life.
And since there is a constant need for a regular blood supply, we at WAFB are holding a special blood drive this week and we are in competition with our sister station in Birmingham, Alabama to see which state can get the most blood donated!
Our Lady of the Lake Hospital will be accepting blood donations each day at various locations in the Baton Rouge area. All the information you need can be found here. And if helping save lives isn’t incentive enough, we’ll be giving away special prizes every day to those who donate.
That’s our turn. Now, it’s your turn.
